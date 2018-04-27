Mahesh Babu to get wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Mahesh Babu is set to get his own wax statue at Madame Tussauds. Mahesh Babu is set to get his own wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is set to get his own wax statue at Madame Tussauds. The actor who is basking in the success of Bharat Ane Nenu, recently tweeted: “Super happy to be a part of the prestigious Madame Tussauds. Thanks to the team of artistes for their attention to detail. Incredible!”

Owing to Mahesh Babu’s superstardom across the globe, Madame Tussauds is creating a replica of Mahesh Babu the actor, the phenomenon, and not any of his iconic characters. The superstar met the officials and team of artistes involved in the process. He thanked the team of artists for their attention to detail.

His latest film Bharat Ane Nenu has been well received. It showcases the journey of a young graduate taking on the state to fight for the rights of his people. Bharat Ane Nenu is said to be the fastest Telugu film, of course excluding Baahubali 2, to have collected $2.5 million at the US box office.

In Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu plays an intelligent youngster, who is pushed into politics and becomes the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh following the sudden demise of his father. The film follows his efforts to uplift the weaker sections of the state.

See Mahesh Babu’s recent photos as he is set to get a wax figure at Madame Tussauds:

Super happy to be a part of the prestigious Madame Tussauds :) :)

Thanks to the team of artists for their attention to detail. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/fyZHlxJE6k — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 26, 2018

Mahesh Babu personally met the officials and team of artistes involved in the process. Mahesh Babu personally met the officials and team of artistes involved in the process.

Mahesh Babu thanked the team of artists for their attention to detail. Mahesh Babu thanked the team of artists for their attention to detail.

Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu is currently is garnering a humongous response from across the nation. The film has given Mahesh Babu the much-needed break at the box office as his previous film Spyder did not fare well.

Mahesh Babu earlier shared that the film crew had to work non-stop for about 50 days to successfully release the film on April 20, a week before the date they had in their mind earlier. “We thought of releasing it on April 27 and we fixed April 20, which is my mother’s birthday. Thank god for that. Maybe we got this blessing because it released on that day,” he said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd