Mahesh Babu told to appear in court in Srimanthudu copyright case

Mahesh Babu summoned by a court in Srimanthudu copyright case Mahesh Babu summoned by a court in Srimanthudu copyright case

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s Srimanthudu became one of the highest-grossing films in his career but it is also creating enough problems for the actor. The Nampally Sessions Court has refused to grant an exemption to Mahesh from appearing before it in court in a copyright case.

Novelist M Sarat Chandra had moved the court earlier this year alleging that the filmmakers of Srimanthudu have copied his work without giving due credit to him. According to him, the blockbuster film was based on his novel titled ‘Chachchenta Prema’ that was published in a magazine in 2012.

Based on Sarat’s petition, the court in February had directed Mahesh, director Koratala Siva and producer Y Naveen to appear before it in person on March 3. In return, the trio requested an exemption from appearing in the court. Sarat had also requested a city civil court to issue an injunction against remaking the film in Hindi.

Mahesh is currently shooting for his Tamil-Telugu film Spyder, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. The espionage thriller is nearing completion and soon the post production will begin. Spyder has been in the making for nearly a year now. Murugadoss is taking his own sweet time to complete the project, given that there is a lot of expectations from his maiden project with Mahesh. The production of Spyder has reportedly taken more time than expected affecting Mahesh’s other film commitments. After wrapping up shooting for his Tamil debut, Mahesh will join the sets of Bharat Ane Nenu, which will be directed by Siva.

Spyder has been confirmed as a Dussehra release, setting a stage for box office clash with Balakrishna’s Paisa Vasool. Mahesh’s next film with Siva has been titled Bharath Ane Nenu, a political thriller that will hit the screens early next year.

