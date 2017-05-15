Mahesh Babu to star opposite MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Kiara Advani

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani to make debut in Telugu with Mahesh Babu starrer Bollywood actress Kiara Advani to make debut in Telugu with Mahesh Babu starrer

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani will make her debut in the south Indian film industry with Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s next Telugu film, which has been titled Bharat Ane Nenu. The actress was last seen in last year’s box office hit MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which she shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput.

The filmmakers were keen on roping a Bollywood actress for the role. Reportedly, they even considered Disha Patani and Parineeti Chopra for the film before finalising Kiara. According to reports, Mahesh recently completed the look test for the film. Director Koratala Siva will start shooting the film from Tuesday with the other members of the cast as Mahesh will join later.

Mahesh has been shooting for his upcoming spy thriller with director AR Murugadoss since last July. The director has shown no hurry to wrap up the shoot, given that this is his maiden project with the Telugu superstar and the audience has a lot of expectations from the film. The production of Spyder has reportedly taken more time than expected, affecting Mahesh’s other film commitments.

Earlier, Spyder was expected to hit the screens on July 23. However, now it has been postponed to August 11 this year. The climax shooting of the film began on Monday in Chennai. The teaser of the film is expected to be unveiled on May 31, coinciding with the birthday of Mahesh’s star father, Krishna.

Siva has earlier worked with the actor in Srimanthudu, which was 2015’s biggest Telugu hit at the box office. Bharat Ane Nenu, which is said to be a political thriller, will be bankrolled by DVV Entertainments. Composer Devi Sri Prasad will score music for the film, which is expected to release in January next year.

Mahesh, meanwhile, has already announced two other films with directors Vamshi Paidipally and Trivikram.

