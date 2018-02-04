Mahesh Babu receives a pleasant surprise from his young fan in the US

Mahesh Babu was overwhelmed when he received recently a letter from a young fan living in the United States. Mahesh Babu was overwhelmed when he received recently a letter from a young fan living in the United States.

Gone are the days, when fans used to write letters to their favourite celebrities. With the advent of social media, it is easy for fans to let their favourite stars know how much they admire them and even receive a quick response. But, nothing can beat the charm of a letter. If you think the celebrities don’t miss receiving letters from fans, think again.

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu was overwhelmed when he received recently a letter from a young fan living in the United States. He was so happy that he even shared a picture of the letter on his Instagram account along with an adorable response.

In her letter, she has detailed that her school allowed the students to write a letter to their favourite celebrity and she chooses to send one to Mahesh. The young fan said that she has watched all of his movies and he inspired her. She also said her favourite film was Srimanthudu, while requesting Mahesh to write back to her.

“Dearest Neha, In a world of internet and mails, was pleasantly surprised to receive a letter sent to me by post. Makes me very happy to know you enjoy my movies. Sitara and gautam also liked Srimanthudu as much as you did. Happy to be your inspiration and will try to do movies which you will like :) It was an absolute pleasure reading your letter and I wish you all the best for your schooling.

Lots of love, God bless. :)

Mahesh Babu.

You will receive a reply in ur postbox as well,” read Mahesh’s response to his 6th-grade fan, who wrote a letter as part of her school assignment.

Mahesh is currently busy shooting for his film Bharath Ane Nenu, which is helmed by Koratala Siva, the director who made the fan’s favourite film Srimanthudu in 2015.

