Mahesh Babu’s Spyder teaser to release on May 31

It seems the makers of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s upcoming bilingual movie have finally made up their mind on the release date of the film. The actor took to Twitter to announce to exciting news for the fans. “#SpyDer will come to you this Dussehra ! Let’s get the party started with the first glimpse on May 31st at 5 PM (sic),” he tweeted.

A promo video giving the audience a glimpse of what the film is all about was long overdue. Meanwhile, Mahesh was last seen in Brahmotsavam that came out last year. His fans have not seen him in action on the big screen for more than a year now.

Spyder was supposed to release on June 23 as announced by director AR Murugadoss earlier. It did not happen as the shooting was still going on. The release was postponed to August, but the makers decided to push it further citing post-production reasons. Spyder, as announced by Mahesh, will now hit the screens during Dussehra.

The climax shooting of the film was underway in Chennai, even as Murugadoss was involved in the post-production work, including some VFX work. The makers have roped in some seasoned special effects technicians, who worked on Baahubali, for Spyder. Kamal Kannan, a well-known VFX supervisor, who has also worked in blockbusters like Eega and Magadheera, is also lending his expertise to this upcoming espionage thriller.

The film went on the floors last July and Murugadoss seems to be in no hurry to wrap up the shoot. Mahesh has given more time for the shooting than he committed earlier, affecting his other film commitments. While Mahesh is still working on his Tamil film debut, which will also release in Telugu, his next film Bharat Ane Nenu, directed by Koratala Siva, has already gone on the floors without him.

