Mahesh Babu’s Spyder release postponed again, set to clash with Balakrishna-Puri Jagannadh film?

In a news that could come as a disappointment to the fans of Telugu star Mahesh babu, the release date of his upcoming espionage thriller Spyder has reportedly been postponed one more time. Earlier, director AR Murugadoss had announced on his Twitter page that the much-awaited Tamil-Telugu film will hit the screens on June 23. It was later shifted to August due to a delay in wrapping up the final schedule of the film. The latest media reports suggest that the release of the film has been postponed further due to post-production reasons.

According to reports, the film crew requires more time for the post-production, involving some graphics work. The shooting of the film will go on until the last week of May. So the director has decided to push the release date to September.

Going by the reports, the release of Spyder might clash with director Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film, starring Balakrishna as it has already been confirmed to release on September 29. The shooting of the untitled project is going on at a steady pace. The film crew flew to Portugal earlier this month for a 40-day schedule, where the filmmakers will shoot a few fight sequences, 3 songs and some other important scenes. After this, the unit will fly down to Hyderabad, where the last schedule of the film will take place in the last week of June.

Puri Jagannadh’s directorial is the 101st film in Balakrishna’s career and stars Shriya Saran as the female lead. She had also shared screen space with Balayya in the latter’s 100th film – Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Mahesh has been shooting for Spyder since July last year as Murugadoss is taking is easy to complete the project. The production of Spyder has reportedly taken more time than expected affecting Mahesh’s other film commitments. After wrapping up his Tamil debut, Mahesh will join the sets of Bharat Ane Nenu, which will be directed by Koratala Siva.

