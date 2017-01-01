Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan celebrate New Year together, see pics

Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan with their wives Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan with their wives

Tollywood biggest movie stars Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan brought in 2017 together along with their family and friends in Switzerland. The wives of both the stars shared pictures from their New Year party on social media.

“The New Year gang! Celebrations.. Ringing in the new year.. With family and friends… Have a great year people!,” Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar posted on her Facebook page. Mahesh’s son Gautham, his brother-in-law and TDP MP Jayadev Galla and Galla’s son Siddharth Galla also rang in the New Year with the stars.

Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni shared an interesting picture on Twitter, saying the year 2017 is going to be an amazing one. “Happy new year. 2017’s gng to be an amazing year,” she tweeted.

Charan also took to social media wishing his fans on the New Year. “Thank you for a memorable year! Happy New Year guys, have an Amazing year ahead. #NYE2017,” he posted on his Facebook page.

The pictures of Tollywood movie stars ringing in the New Year come days after they ran into each other in Switzerland. The celebrities who are on a holiday with their families shared a picture of their unplanned get-together, which went viral on social media.

Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu share a good bond in the industry. Earlier, during a live Facebook chat with fans, Ram Charan had told his fans that he finds Mahesh good looking, terming him as an “amazing actor.”

Ram Charan is basking in the success of his latest film, Dhruva, even as he has been busy promoting the upcoming comeback film of his superstar father Chiranjeevi, Khaidi No 150. The film will mark the actor’s debut as a producer and will hit the screens worldwide during Sankranti. Mahesh has taken a break from the shooting for his upcoming film with director AR Murugadoss, which is tentatively called Mahesh 23.

