Mahesh Babu on Jallikattu ban: I support the spirit of Tamil Nadu, hope their voices are heard

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu

Amid the ongoing protests in Tamil Nadu against the ban of bull taming sport Jallikattu, Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu went vocal to appreciate the state’s battle in unity to protect its identity and culture. “Proud to see such a statement of unity among Tamilians for something that they truly believe in. Especially admire the way the students of Tamil Nadu have been standing up for the cause, relentlessly fighting for their roots and culture. Hope their voices are heard. I support the spirit of Tamil Nadu. #JusticeforJallikattu,” the actor posted on Twitter on Thursday.

Thousands of people are protesting the ban on the state’s popular sport, Jallikattu, since January 12. The move came after the Supreme Court upheld a ban on the sport, striking down pleas ahead of Pongal.

The peaceful protest was also supported by film fraternity across states. Other Tollywood stars including Rana Daggubati, Ram Pothineni and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also took to social media applauding the way the protesters are handling the situation and also urged the government not to ignore the protest.

Kollywood celebrities have also joined the movement in various capacities. Actors Sivakarthikeyan, Raghava Lawrence, RJ Balaji among others visited Marina Beach where thousands of people have been camping in protest over Jallikattu ban, while a slew of other leading stars including Vijay, Suriya, Ajith, Karthi and Keerthy Suresh have issued strong and emotional statements expressing solidarity with protesting youngsters.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said a draft ordinance seeking an amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, urging protesters to withdraw from Marina beach.

