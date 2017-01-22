Mahesh Babu sends adorable birthday wish to ‘light’ of his life, Namrata Shirodkar. See pic

Mahesh Babu – Namrata Shirodkar starred in 2000 release, Vamsi. Mahesh Babu – Namrata Shirodkar starred in 2000 release, Vamsi.

On the birthday of his wife Namrata Shirodkar, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu had a special way to wish his better half. The popular actor took to Twitter and shared a cute picture of Namrata with a caption that read, “My strength and the light of my life – Happy Birthday to my dearest wife.” Namrata turned 44 today.

Mahesh and Namrata dated for almost four years before tying the knot in February 2005. In the beginning of Mahesh’s career, the two shared screen space in 2000 film Vamsi. However, Namrata gave up on her film career post the wedding. The couple has two children – son Gautham and daughter Sitara.

Read Mahesh Babu’s tweet here:

My strength and the light of my life – Happy Birthday to my dearest wife :) pic.twitter.com/OemBbGNKqK — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 22, 2017

Interestingly, just like his father, Gautham also made his acting debut as a child artist in Mahesh’s Nenokkadine, which also starred Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon. For the same film, the father-son duo received accolades too.

Recently, Namrata shared a picture from a recent family photoshoot. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be working on AR Murugadoss’ next project. After that, he will join hands with Koratala Siva, who has earlier worked with the actor in Srimanthudu, which was 2015’s biggest Telugu hit.

Look at some more pictures of Mahesh Babu and his family:

The project is tentatively called ‘Mahesh 24’ and will be bankrolled by DVV Entertainments.

