Mahesh Babu: First look will be out very soon, be a little patient

The fans of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu will have to wait for some more time to get the glimpse of their favourite star from his upcoming film, directed by AR Murugadoss, which is tentatively called, Mahesh 23. This movie will also mark Mahesh’s official debut in Tamil.

Earlier, reports suggested that the first look and the title of the film will be released on the occasion of Ugadi. But, Mahesh took to his Twitter page to request his fans to bear with him for some more time. “To all my dearest fans, I know you have been eagerly waiting for the first look of #Mahesh23. Our team is shooting day & night for the film,” he wrote on his Twitter account. “The first look will be out very soon…Requesting you all to be a little patient. Love you guys as always (sic),” he added.

To all my dearest fans, I know you have been eagerly waiting for the first look of #Mahesh23. Our team is shooting day & night for the film. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 30, 2017

The first look will be out very soon…Requesting you all to be a little patient. Love you guys as always :) — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 30, 2017

Murugadoss seems to be in no hurry to wrap up his maiden project with Mahesh. He is taking his own sweet time to finish the film, which went on the floors in July last year. Although the filmmakers have confirmed that the film will hit the screens in Tamil and Telugu on June 23 this year, they are yet to reveal the first look and the title of the film.

Mahesh 23 is said to be an espionage thriller, in which the Srimanthudu actor reportedly plays the role of a RAW agent. According to reports, 85 percent of the shooting is completed and the makers will shoot the next schedule in Vietnam. Rakul Preet plays the female lead and SJ Suryah will play the role of the antagonist in the film. Actors Bharath and RJ Balaji will be seen in key roles too. Harris Jayaraj is scoring the music for the film, while Santosh Sivan is handling the camera.

