Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu sets US box office on fire

Bharat Ane Nenu is the second outing of Siva and Mahesh Babu.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu has received an overwhelming response from the fans in the domestic and international markets. The film has shattered several blockbuster collection records of Telugu films, barring Baahubali: The Conclusion, in the United States.

Bharat Ane Nenu is estimated to have raked in more than Rs 31 crore just in the Telugu states alone on its opening day. And in the US, the film has earned a whopping more than 2.5 million dollars (Rs 16.25 crore approx) from its Thursday premieres and on Friday.

In North America alone, Bharat Ane Nenu collected more than 1.55 million dollars (Rs 10.15 crore) from 305 theatres, revealed Great India Films, which is distributing the Mahesh Babu-starrer in the US.

“Bharat Ane Nenu has raked in such a massive number despite no promotional and discount offers. That too with reduced ticket prices. We priced this film reasonably to encourage more and more people to watch the film in theatres,” said Great India Films in a statement.

The film has topped the opening weekend collection of Ram Charan’s new film Rangasthalam, which is still running in the United States. In its fourth week, the total collection of the film is pegged at 3.4 million dollars or Rs 22.55 crore.

Bharat Ane Nenu has also made an impressive debut at the Australian box office. The Telugu films are making their way into the Australian market, where Hindi and Punjabi films dominated the chart. “Now this is BIGGG NEWS… And a TERRIFIC SURPRISE… Telugu films are creating ripples in AUSTRALIA… Australia was always dominated by *well-made* Hindi and Punjabi films, but two Telugu films – #Rangasthalam and #BharatAneNenu – have emerged GAME CHANGERS [non-#Baahubali]…(sic),” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Now this is BIGGG NEWS… And a TERRIFIC SURPRISE… Telugu films are creating ripples in AUSTRALIA… Australia was always dominated by *well-made* Hindi and Punjabi films, but two Telugu films – #Rangasthalam and #BharatAneNenu – have emerged GAME CHANGERS [non-#Baahubali]… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2018

The TOP 5 *opening weekend grossers* [2018] in AUSTRALIA now feature two Hindi films [#Padmaavat and #Baaghi2], one Punjabi film [#SajjanSinghRangroot] and two Telugu films [#Rangasthalam and #BharatAneNenu]… Yes, #BharatAneNenu has entered Top 5 charts in just 2 days! @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2018

"The TOP 5 *opening weekend grossers* [2018] in AUSTRALIA now feature two Hindi films [#Padmaavat and #Baaghi2], one Punjabi film [#SajjanSinghRangroot] and two Telugu films [#Rangasthalam and #BharatAneNenu]… Yes, #BharatAneNenu has entered Top 5 charts in just 2 days! @Rentrak(sic)," he added.

Bharat Ane Nenu is the second outing of Siva and Mahesh Babu. In 2015, the director-actor due had delivered Srimanthudu, which was one of the top grossing Telugu films of that year.

