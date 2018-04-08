Bharat Ane Nenu trailer: Mahesh Babu’s Bharat wants to make a man out of politicians

Bharat Ane Nenu trailer: Mahesh Babu as Bharat appears to be a man with great ability to control his temper and keep calm in the midst of chaos. Bharat Ane Nenu trailer: Mahesh Babu as Bharat appears to be a man with great ability to control his temper and keep calm in the midst of chaos.

The trailer of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s upcoming political thriller Bharat Ane Nenu has dropped. The trailer titled ‘The Journey Of Bharat’ is the continuation of the teaser ‘The Vision of Bharat.’ which came out last month.

In the latest promo video, we get to see glimpses of Bharat’s journey from being a dynamic college student with social responsibilities to the Chief Minister’s Office of Andhra Pradesh. He is not worried about the optics of his actions when it comes disciplining the politicians and authorities who make mistakes. In the trailer, he says he takes his decisions with a clear conscience when asked by the reporters about the rationale behind his harsh actions.

Mahesh’s Bharat appears to be a man with great ability to control his temper and keep calm in the midst of chaos. He also seems like a man who completely understands all the problems that have paralyzed his state and also knows what has to be done for its deliverance. The problem he has figured is that the politicians have been lying, deceiving and looting people to stay in power because they are not man enough to make good on their promises. And Bharat aspires to make honourable men out of all politicians. Thus revolutionising the line of public service.

We get a glimpse of other characters in the film too. Actor Devaraj seems to be playing the monarch of the scoundrels and we can also see Prakash Raj but can’t tell whether he’s a good man or one of the bad ones. Kiara Advani, who’s making her debut in Telugu, gets an honourable mention in the trailer, with a couple of shots of her budding romance with Mahesh’s Bharat.

The film also stars Sarath Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Ravi Shankar, Posani Krishna Murali, Aamani, Jeeva, Benarjee, Brahmaji, Ajay Kumar, Sithara, Rajitha among others. Composer Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for this stylishly-shot commercial entertainer, which is directed by Koratala Siva.

Bharat Ane Nenu opens in cinemas on April 20.

