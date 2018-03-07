Bharat Ane Nenu: Everything we know about the Mahesh Babu starrer

Here is everything we know so far about Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu. Here is everything we know so far about Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu.

The teaser of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu was released on Tuesday and has received an overwhelming response from the fans. The teaser introduced Mahesh’s Bharat character and strong personality that makes him the odd one out in the world of politics.

He also has a vision for his people as the chief minister of the united Andhra Pradesh. The promo video sets a serious tone for the upcoming political thriller, which is directed by Koratala Siva. In less than 24 hours, the teaser has been viewed over 7 million times on YouTube.

Here is everything we know so far about Bharat Ane Nenu:

1. Bharat Ane Nenu marks Mahesh’s second outing with director Koratala Siva. The actor-director duo in had delivered Srimanthudu, which was one of the top-grossing Telugu films of 2015.

2. Srimanthudu had a socially conscious and a rich protagonist using his wealth to adopt and carry out developmental work of his ancestral village. In Bharat Ane Nenu, going by the teaser, the protagonist also deals with issues concerning villages and farmers.

3. While Mahesh Babu has played a police officer in many of his films, he is playing a chief minister for the first time in Bharat Ane Nenu.

4. Bharat Ane Nenu is set in a political backdrop but there is more to it. Director Koratala Siva had said, “Many know this film is set in a political background. To be more specific it is a fictional political drama, which is set in the underworld backdrop in united Andhra Pradesh.”

5. Bharat Ane Nenu marks the debut of Kiara Advani as the female lead and it marks her debut in Telugu cinema. The film also has a solid supporting cast including Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Ravi Shankar, Posani Krishna Murali, Aamani, Jeeva, Benarjee, Brahmaji, Ajay Kumar, Sithara and Rajitha among others.

6. The much-awaited film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on April 27. The same date that was locked by Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala and Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India. The makers of these big-ticket films were firm on releasing their films on the same date, risking the biggest box office clash the south has ever seen. However, following much consideration by stakeholders, the filmmakers changed the release dates to give breathing space to each other’s films at the box office. While Bharat Ane Nenu will open in theatres on April 20 and Kaala will arrive on April 27, the Allu Arjun starrer will hit the screens on May 4.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd