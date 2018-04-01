Bharat Ane Nenu song I don’t know: Devi Sri Prasad brings Farhan Akhtar to Tollywood

Bharat Ane Nenu stars Mahesh Babu and Kiaara Advani in the lead roles. Bharat Ane Nenu stars Mahesh Babu and Kiaara Advani in the lead roles.

Devi Sri Prasad is fondly called Rockstar by Tollywood and it is not without reason — the composer’s songs have always been generously infused with foot-tapping energy; the kind that gets you to slightly groove even if it isn’t the newest thing in the music universe. The recently released “I don’t know” song from Bharat Ane Nenu is a testimony to DSP’s aforementioned skill.

On first hearing, “I don’t know’s” percussion, one is instantly reminded of a DSP song from the yore — ‘Adada Adada’ from Santhosh Subramaniam. While it has been produced with different sounds, the arrangement and structure sound tangibly similar. Interestingly “Adada” was sung by actor Siddharth, while “I don’t know” has been sung by Farhan Akhtar. This song is the first for Farhan in Telugu.

Bharat Ane Nenu stars Mahesh Babu as a Chief Minister for the first time. While the teaser and other tidbits from the film have shown Mahesh Babu in a serious avatar, “I don’t know” seems to have been made in a lighter tone. Also, the song is said to be the introductory track for Mahesh Babu. Bharat Ane Nenu could be the documentation of Mahesh Babu’s character into a man of responsibility and promises — as the earlier single “The Song of Bharat” suggests.

Bharat Ane Nenu marks Mahesh’s second outing with director Koratala Siva. In 2015, the actor-director duo had delivered Srimanthudu, which was one of the top-grossing films in the Telugu film industry that year. The film also stars Kiara Advani, who is making her debut in Telugu with Bharat Ane Nenu.

