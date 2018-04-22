In two days, Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu mints Rs 100 crore

Mahesh Babu film has reached the coveted milestone in a record time of two days. Mahesh Babu film has reached the coveted milestone in a record time of two days.

The producers of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s latest film on Sunday announced that the film has made a gross collection of Rs 100 crore worldwide. The film, which is written and directed by Kortala Siva, has reached the coveted milestone in a record time of two days.

According to trade reports, the film collected a whopping Rs 53 crore from its worldwide ticket sales on its opening day itself. The film has kept the charts registers ringing at the US box office, where it had as many as 2000 premieres a day before its India release. It brought in more than Rs 9 crore from its Thursday premieres and has debuted at No 8 at the US box office.

In Australia, the film has taken the fifth slot in the list of popular movies there. In two days, the film has earned a whopping Rs 1.44 crore, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

“Feeling blessed … Glad I fulfilled the promise of making all of you proud. Thank you @sivakoratala sir for Bharat Ane Nenu. The Success of the film is a victory for all of us and for good cinema above all. Congratulations to my entire team(sic),” tweeted Mahesh Babu after positive reports about his new film’s box office performance started pouring in.

“Thank you everyone for all the love for #BharatAneNenu! ధన్యవాదాలు நன்றி ಧನ್ಯವಾದ നന്ദി (sic),” he thanked everyone in all four south Indian languages,” he further added.

The actor will be next seen in director Sukumar’s film, which will hit the screens next year.

