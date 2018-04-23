Bharat Ane Nenu: Jr NTR heaps praise on Mahesh Babu starrer

Jr NTR shared his review for Mahesh Babu’s recently released film Bharat Ane Nenu. Jr NTR shared his review for Mahesh Babu’s recently released film Bharat Ane Nenu.

Telugu actor Jr NTR is the latest star to heap praise on his peer Mahesh Babu’s recently released film Bharat Ane Nenu. “Blending social responsibility with commercial elements is not an easy job. Kudos to @sivakoratala for balancing both aspects beautifully. And congratulations to @urstrulyMahesh for delivering a flawless performance (sic),” Jr NTR tweeted.

It may be recalled Jr NTR was the chief guest at the pre-release event of Bharath Ane Nenu, which was held at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad earlier this month.

“Congratulations to the entire team of #BharathAneNenu for making an honest and remarkable film,” he added.

The latest directorial outing of Kortala Siva has been receiving glowing reviews from the who’s who of the Telugu film industry.

Also read | Bharat Ane Nenu movie review: Mahesh Babu film doesn’t quite live up to the promise

Hit filmmaker SS Rajamouli was one of the first celebrities to appreciate the Mahesh Babu starrer on social media. “Raising issues like Local Governance in a commercial film requires a lot of thought. Truly appreciate @sivakoratala garu and @urstrulyMahesh for their conviction. Press meet scene is the best amongst many good moments in #BharatAneNenu,” he wrote on his Twitter page while talking about the film.

“. @urstrulyMahesh delivered his best performance. Casting is very good. Everyone fit in perfectly. Congratulations Danayya garu and the team of #BharatAneNenu,” he added.

See Jr NTR’s review for Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu:

Congratulations to the entire team of #BharathAneNenu for making an honest and remarkable film — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 22, 2018

Blending social responsibility with commercial elements is not an easy job. Kudos to @sivakoratala for balancing both aspects beautifully. And congratulations to @urstrulyMahesh for delivering a flawless performance. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 22, 2018

According to the producers, Bharat Ane Nenu has done exceptionally well at the box office during its opening weekend. The filmmakers announced that the worldwide gross theatrical collection of the film reached Rs 100 crore within two days of its release. And it is also said to have had a good run at the box office on Sunday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd