Mahesh Babu on Bharat Ane Nenu success: I was under pressure, now I’m relieved

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is basking in the box office success of his latest film Bharat Ane Nenu. On Monday, the core members of the film’s cast and crew met the media to thank everyone for making their film a commercial success.

The film has given Mahesh Babu the much-needed break at the box office as his previous film Spyder did not fare well. “Today, I’ve everything and my life is happy. But, for the last two years, I have been under pressure because I was not able to meet the expectations of the audience. They had a lot of hopes, I disappointed them. That was the tension I had before the release of this film,” he said, adding that ‘he’s relived’ looking at the reception that his film Bharat Ane Nenu has got from the audience.

“I will always be grateful to Siva garu (director Kortala Siva). I was in a similar phase before Srimanthudu. And again, he has given me a blockbuster at a time when I was under so much tension.”

Mahesh Babu said the film crew had to work non-stop for about 50 days to successfully release the film on April 20, a week before the date they had in their mind earlier. “We thought of releasing it on April 27 and we fixed April 20, which is my mother’s birthday. Thank god for that. Maybe we got this blessing because it released on that day,” he said.

After Spyder’s poor performance at the box office, Mahesh has made a conscious decision to steer clear of experimenting with his future films. “With Siva, I did not have to worry about the commercial elements of the film. I knew he’d take care of it,” he added. “Whenever we work together, we will continue to give hits.”

Mahesh Babu also said everyone in the family liked Bharat Ane Nenu very much, especially his father erstwhile superstar Krishna. After watching the film in the United States, the actor’s wife Namrata Shirodkar phoned him at 2:30 am and told him, “the film is super, super hit.”

“He (Krishna) grew up in Chennai. And he is a big fan of MGR and Sivaji Ganesan. After watching the movie, he said my performance reminded him of them. That was the biggest compliment I ever received in my life,” Mahesh recalled.

