Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu cleared by censor with no cuts

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu is all set to hit the screens this week. The censor board on Monday paved the way for its worldwide release by clearing it with a U/A certificate without demanding any cuts. The Mahesh Babu starrer will hit the screens in India on April 20 as announced earlier.

Bharat Ane Nenu has created a lot of hype with its teaser and trailer. It is a political thriller set in the backdrop of united Andhra Pradesh. Mahesh plays a chief minister in the film, which is directed by Kortala Siva.

The actor-director duo had earlier delivered a blockbuster called Srimanthudu. The film which came out in 2015 became one of the top grossing Telugu films that year. Interestingly, Bharat Ane Nenu is Mahesh’s first straight Telugu film to release after Srimanthudu. He last year made his debut in Kollywood with Spyder, which was also made in Telugu. However, the film failed to live up to the hype it created before the release.

Bharat Ane Nenu is expected to get one of the biggest openings for a Telugu film and subsequently rule the box office in the following days after its release. The film will also get a big launch in the United States, a day before its India release.

It will have as many as 2000 premiere shows in the US, which is the highest for a Telugu film till date.

Talking about the film earlier, Mahesh said this film will be a milestone in his career. “When Siva said my character is a chief minister, I was a little afraid in the beginning. It is because I always stay away from the politics. But, when he narrated the story, I was inspired do this film. I also learned a lot while shooting the film. I think this is my finest performance ever. And I will always cherish this,” he said.

While Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has played the female lead, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar and Devaraj among others play important roles in the film.

