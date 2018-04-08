Mahesh Babu: Bharat Ane Nenu is my finest performance ever

Mahesh Babu feels Bharat Ane Nenu will also be a turning point in his career. Mahesh Babu feels Bharat Ane Nenu will also be a turning point in his career.

A grand pre-release event for Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu was held at Hyderabad’s LB stadium on Saturday. The chief guest of the event was Mahesh’s contemporary Jr NTR. Appreciating Jr NTR for coming to the event, Mahesh termed it as a ‘sweet gesture’.

“I don’t know whether he remembers that I had gone to the audio release function of his film Aadi. Now, he has come to the pre-release event of my film,” he said.

“I think from here on the trend will change. Actors will start going to each other’s functions,” added Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh also batted for a strong bond among the actors of Telugu film fraternity. “There are only five or six big actors in our industry. Each of us usually does just one film a year. If all films do well, the industry will benefit from it,” he said.

The Bharat Ane Nenu actor also appealed to the fans not to fight with fans of other stars, saying the actors themselves have always been friendly with each other.

The 42-years-old Telugu star said he will always be in director Koratala Siva’s debt for making Bharat Ane Nenu. “When Siva said my character is a chief minister, I was a little afraid in the beginning. It is because I always stay away from the politics,” he recalled.

“But, when he narrated the story, I was inspired do this film. I also learned a lot while shooting the film,” he averred. “I think this is my finest performance ever. And I will always cherish this.”

Mahesh Babu said like Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu will also be a turning point in his career. Srimanthudu was one of the biggest hits in Mahesh’s career, which was also directed by Siva.

Talking about Kiara Advani, he said, “Siva and I decided that the love story in this film is very important and we wanted a new face for the female lead. And I’m very very happy that she did our film.” He also added that he will be happy to do more films with her in future.

Bharat Ane Nenu will hit the screens on April 20 worldwide, which also coincides with the birthday of Mahesh’s mother Indira Devi.

