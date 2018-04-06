Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu to have 2000 premiere shows in the US

Mahesh Babu’s film will have as many as 2000 premiere shows across the US. Mahesh Babu’s film will have as many as 2000 premiere shows across the US.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu is set to get a massive launch in the United States. The film will have as many as 2000 premiere shows across the US, a day before its India release.

Great India Films, which handles theatrical distribution of Indian movies, on Friday, announced the news on its Twitter page. “#BharathAneNenu will have 2000 premiere shows on April 19th across USA. Shows will start from 3pm EST in all the locations,” read the tweet.

Bharat Ane Nenu will get the biggest opening in the US, which has become an important market for Telugu films of late. South Indian films, especially of some Telugu heroes, have a solid demand in the US. Mahesh’s previous Telugu blockbuster Srimanthudu had raked in more than $2 million in the US within first four days of its release.

Bharat Ane Nenu is Mahesh’s first straight Telugu film to release after Srimanthudu. He last year made his Tamil debut with Spyder, which was also made in Telugu. However, the film failed to live up to the hype it created before the release. Bharat Ane Nenu marks Mahesh’s reunion with filmmaker Koratala Siva, who directed the actor in Srimanthudu (2015). The film is one of the highly-awaited releases down south during this summer.

#BharathAneNenu will have 2000 premiere shows on April 19th acorss USA. Shows will start from 3pm EST in all the locations. — Great India Films (@greatindiafilms) April 6, 2018

A grand audio release event will be held on Saturday in Hyderabad’s LB Stadium. Tollywood star Jr NTR will be gracing the event as the chief guest. In Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh plays the chief minister of United Andhra Pradesh. The film is a political thriller set in the backdrop of the underworld. Bollywood actor Kiara Advani will make her Tollywood debut with this film, which will hit screens in India on April 20.

