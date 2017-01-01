Mahesh Babu announces three new films with Tollywood’s seasoned directors

Mahesh Babu announces three new films Mahesh Babu announces three new films

Tollywood prince Mahesh Babu made some exciting announcements on the first day of the New Year by listing the projects that he will be working on in 2017, even as he said he was looking forward to the release of his maiden film with ace-filmmaker AR Murugadoss.

“Some exciting news for all my fans..(sic)The line up for 2017..!!,” Mahesh posted on his Twitter page.

Mahesh will be joining hands with some of the Tollywood’s seasoned directors for his future projects. After wrapping up Murugadoss’s film, he will join hands with Koratala Siva, who has earlier worked with the actor in Srimanthudu, which was 2015’s biggest Telugu hit at the box office. The project referred as ‘Mahesh 24’ will be bankrolled by DVV Entertainments.

Following that, he will work with Vamshi Paidipally for Mahesh 25. The film recently got embroiled in a controversy after the stakeholders decided to change the producers. Earlier, it was announced that the film will be produced by PVP productions. However, the director later announced that Aswani Dutt and Dil Raju would be bankrolling the project, irking the officials of PVP productions.

According to reports, producer Prasad V Potluri, PVP, has approached producer’s council and lodged a complaint against the director for violating the agreement. The production company’s last film with Mahesh was Bhramotsavam, which was a box office dud. Now the producers want to make a comeback with another title with the same star.

Mahesh will also join hands with Trivikram in the project called Mahesh 26, which will be financed by Mythri Movie Makers.

In a series of tweets, Mahesh also shared his excitement about working with Murgadoss, saying it was his dream to act under the latter’s direction. “Above all looking forward to the release of #Mahesh23! My dream of working with the supercool director @ARMurugadoss has finally come true!,” he posted on his Twitter page.

“Wishing you a very happy 2017 @ARMurugadoss sir and also to our entire working unit..!! This is easily the most exciting phase in my career (sic),” he tweeted. “Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous 2017! #HappyNewYear, Stay Blessed (sic).”

Read Mahesh Babu’s tweets:

Mahesh, who is on a holiday in Switzerland, will return to India and resume shooting for Mahesh 23 from January first week. The film’s final title is also expected to be announced soon.

