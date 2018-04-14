Mahanati teaser: Keerthy Suresh nails Savitri’s look

Keerthy Suresh as legendary actor Savitri Keerthy Suresh as legendary actor Savitri

The one thing about upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual Mahanati that has got everyone talking is its lead actor Keerthy Suresh and her close resemblance to the legendary actor Savitri, whose life is the subject of this biopic. The teaser of the film was unveiled on Saturday, giving glimpses of the star’s life both on and off-screen. And she does look the part matching the grace and poise of the first woman superstar to dominate the film industry down south.

Samantha Akkineni plays Madhuravani, who along with her colleague Vijay Antony, plated by Vijay Devarakonda, piece together the life of the great female actor, who dominated the Indian celluloid for about three decades. From the teaser, we can understand that Madhuravani stammers while speaking.

We also get a glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan, who has essayed the role of iconic movie star and Savitri’s husband Gemini Ganesan in the biopic. Mahanati is also being made in Tamil as Nadigaiyar Thilagam.

The biopic is an ambitious directorial venture of Nag Ashwin, who made an impressive debut with Yevade Subramanyam. “Hers is a soul like no other. Hers is an era like no other. Here is a teaser for a film…like no other…,” he wrote on his Facebook while sharing the teaser.

The shooting was wrapped up just a few weeks ago and the filmmakers have confirmed Mahanati will hit the screens on May 9.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd