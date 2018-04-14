Mahanati teaser released LIVE UPDATES: Keerthy Suresh wows as Savitri

Mahanati stars Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey among others. Mahanati stars Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey among others.

The teaser of Mahanati was released on Saturday evening. Mahanati, a biopic on legendary South Indian female actor Savitri, stars Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Devarakonda, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Mohan Babu and Naga Chaitanya. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

According to the makers, Mahanati ‘is the greatest story ever told about the greatest actress that ever lived. It is such a privilege to make a biopic of the one and only Mahanati Savitri, an iconic actress we were ever blessed with. Mahanati is an ode to the great soul that etched a special place in all our hearts.’

Mahanati will hit screens on May 9, 2018.

