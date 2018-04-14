Presents Latest News

Mahanati teaser released LIVE UPDATES: Keerthy Suresh wows as Savitri

Want to know what celebrities and fans are saying about the teaser of the Savitri biopic Mahanati? Follow our blog for all the latest updates about the Nag Ashwin directorial.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 14, 2018 8:31:27 pm
Mahanati teaser Mahanati stars Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey among others.

The teaser of Mahanati was released on Saturday evening. Mahanati, a biopic on legendary South Indian female actor Savitri, stars Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Devarakonda, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Mohan Babu and Naga Chaitanya. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

According to the makers, Mahanati ‘is the greatest story ever told about the greatest actress that ever lived. It is such a privilege to make a biopic of the one and only Mahanati Savitri, an iconic actress we were ever blessed with. Mahanati is an ode to the great soul that etched a special place in all our hearts.’

Mahanati will hit screens on May 9, 2018.

Follow all the live updates about Keerthy Suresh’s Mahanati.

Live Blog

Highlights

    20:31 (IST) 14 Apr 2018
    Lakshmi Manchu on Mahanati teaser
    20:27 (IST) 14 Apr 2018
    Chaisam in Mahanati

    While Samantha Akkineni plays a journalist named Madhuravani, Naga Chaitanya will play his late great grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao in Mahanati.

    20:17 (IST) 14 Apr 2018
    Film buffs on Mahanati teaser
    20:12 (IST) 14 Apr 2018
    Nani on Mahanati teaser
    20:07 (IST) 14 Apr 2018
    Samantha Akkineni, Dulquer Salmaan ‏praise each other
    19:59 (IST) 14 Apr 2018
    Here's the teaser of Savitri biopic Mahanati

    Directed by Nag Ashwin, Tamil-Telugu bilingual Mahanati follows the life of actor, director, producer and singer Savitri who featured in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi movies.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts