Mahanati movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Nag Ashwin on why he made Mahanati

In a Facebook live, Mahanati director Nag Ashwin said, "Majorly, two reasons. If we think about legends in cinema history, you would think of so many people. Sivaji Ganesan, SV Rangarao, NTR, ANR and so many more. They are the foundation of our industry. Savitri garu is the only one who has worked with all of them in their best films.

"I thought if all these great people have one person in common, what is her story? What did this person do to walk shoulder to shoulder with an entire generation of legends? Also, when you watch her films, you never see her as an actor. She lives her character. That makes her close to the audience and that is something people should not forget or miss out on," he added