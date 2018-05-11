Mahanati movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Mahanati will see Keerthy Suresh reprise the role of Savitri while Dulquer Salmaan will play the role of Gemini Ganesan. Naga Chaitanya will be seen as his superstar grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The film has a host of other stars such as Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey and Prakash Raj among others. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has already earned lots of love from the Telugu audience in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Mahanti releases today across India.
Also Read | Mahanati director Nag Ashwin: Savitri garu deserves an honest film
The biopic of the legendary actor Savitri has been dubbed and released in Tamil as Nadigaiyar Thilagam. The moniker was given to Savitri for her incredible acting prowess, placing her on par with another versatile thespian Shivaji Ganesan.
Highlights
In a Facebook live, Mahanati director Nag Ashwin said, "Majorly, two reasons. If we think about legends in cinema history, you would think of so many people. Sivaji Ganesan, SV Rangarao, NTR, ANR and so many more. They are the foundation of our industry. Savitri garu is the only one who has worked with all of them in their best films.
"I thought if all these great people have one person in common, what is her story? What did this person do to walk shoulder to shoulder with an entire generation of legends? Also, when you watch her films, you never see her as an actor. She lives her character. That makes her close to the audience and that is something people should not forget or miss out on," he added
Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhu posted on Twitter: "U have made me fall in love with #savitriamma all over again @KeerthyOfficial god bless u! @dulQuer whatta performance! @Samanthaprabhu2 the climax single shot scene! All credits to the director #NagAshwin thank q bro for giving a gem of a film #nadigaiyarthilagam a must watch!"
"Just finished watching mahanati. If I am not genuine to my self then I am not me. For the first time in my life, I am feeling guilty of being a director. “Classic” is a small word to express about the film. no words , only tears of joy for experiencing the true “ Cinema”. Apart from every craft and technical brilliance wanna salute @KeerthyOfficial @dulQuer @TheDeverakonda for their mesmerising contribution to the film #mahanati. I have a special mention @Samanthaprabhu2 for accepting the character being a super star and living it with more conviction. Hats off Sam for proving that marriage will only give more courage to do what you always wanted to do in life and clearing all the myth," tweetedTelugu filmmaker-screenwriter Harish Shankar.