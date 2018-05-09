Mahanati movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

While Mahanati will hit screens today, the Tamil version of the Savitri biopic Nadigaiyar Thilagam will release on May 11. While Mahanati will hit screens today, the Tamil version of the Savitri biopic Nadigaiyar Thilagam will release on May 11.

The much-awaited biopic Mahanati released on Wednesday in the Telugu States and the US. Mahanati is based on the life of legendary actor Savitri, whose work has a special place in the history of Indian cinema. She has acted in more than 260 films in various languages, including Telugu and Tamil. She also lived life on her own terms at a time when everybody believed a woman’s life is only confined to the four walls of her house.

Keerthy Suresh has played the iconic movie star in the film, which will release in Tamil as Nadigaiyar Thilagam on Friday. It has a huge star cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Devarakonda, Kajal Agarwal and Shalini Pandey among others. Mahanati is helmed by Yevade Subramanyam director Nag Aswin.