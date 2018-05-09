Mahanati movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

The much-awaited biopic Mahanati released on Wednesday in the Telugu States and the US. Mahanati is based on the life of legendary actor Savitri, whose work has a special place in the history of Indian cinema. She has acted in more than 260 films in various languages, including Telugu and Tamil. She also lived life on her own terms at a time when everybody believed a woman’s life is only confined to the four walls of her house.
Also Read | Nag Ashwin on Mahanati: The film is very honest
Keerthy Suresh has played the iconic movie star in the film, which will release in Tamil as Nadigaiyar Thilagam on Friday. It has a huge star cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Devarakonda, Kajal Agarwal and Shalini Pandey among others. Mahanati is helmed by Yevade Subramanyam director Nag Aswin.
Highlights
"We know Savitri amma's story and I was sceptical about doing justice to her acting. I was also concerned that my imitation of Savitri amma's scenes shouldn't be perceived in a wrong manner. But Nag gave me a lot of confidence that I'd be able to pull it off. And he also ensured that we were not portraying it in a wrong way. In fact, this film is like a tribute to actress Savitri. After I joined the team, I was really happy to be part of it," Keerthy Suresh told India Today.
Lakshmi Manchu wrote on Twitter: "Executing the life of a wonderful human & actress in a beautiful way is a challenge & y’all did best! Congratultions team #Mahanati! Special shout out to Swapna & Priyanka Dutt! May women continue to rule. @KeerthyOfficial @Samanthaprabhu2 @TheDeverakonda @dulQuer @themohanbabu"
Vijay Deverakonda, who plays a journalist in Mahanti, posted on Twitter: "Watched #Mahanati Last night. What a life Savitri Garu had. And To Nag Ashwin and the team - take a bow. @KeerthyOfficial vere level killing - @Samanthaprabhu2 & @dulQuer super proud of your choices and my admiration! Cinema super hit - super hit kante oka super experience."
Keerthy Suresh, who plays Savitri in Mahanati, tweeted: "The day has finally arrived. The rollercoaster ride of hard work, pain, passion, fights, anger, depression comes to an end. Above all, the ‘Love’ that we all have for this beautiful journey of my life, is an open chapter from today! Please bless us🙏 #Mahanatifromtoday"