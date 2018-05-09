Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Mahanati movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

Mahanati live updates: Want to know what critics, celebrities and fans are saying about Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Savitri biopic.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2018 10:29:19 am
mahanati movie While Mahanati will hit screens today, the Tamil version of the Savitri biopic Nadigaiyar Thilagam will release on May 11.

The much-awaited biopic Mahanati released on Wednesday in the Telugu States and the US. Mahanati is based on the life of legendary actor Savitri, whose work has a special place in the history of Indian cinema. She has acted in more than 260 films in various languages, including Telugu and Tamil. She also lived life on her own terms at a time when everybody believed a woman’s life is only confined to the four walls of her house.

Also Read | Nag Ashwin on Mahanati: The film is very honest

Keerthy Suresh has played the iconic movie star in the film, which will release in Tamil as Nadigaiyar Thilagam on Friday. It has a huge star cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Devarakonda, Kajal Agarwal and Shalini Pandey among others. Mahanati is helmed by Yevade Subramanyam director Nag Aswin.

Live Blog

Follow all the live updates about Mahanati, starring Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Devarakonda, Rajendra Prasad, Tanikella Bharani, Bhanupriya, Malavika Nair, Kajal Agarwal and Shalini Pandey.

Highlights

    10:25 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Aju Varghese on Mahanati
    10:23 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Krish on Mahanati
    10:21 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Mahanati is a tribute to Savitri, says Keerthy Suresh

    "We know Savitri amma's story and I was sceptical about doing justice to her acting. I was also concerned that my imitation of Savitri amma's scenes shouldn't be perceived in a wrong manner. But Nag gave me a lot of confidence that I'd be able to pull it off. And he also ensured that we were not portraying it in a wrong way. In fact, this film is like a tribute to actress Savitri. After I joined the team, I was really happy to be part of it," Keerthy Suresh told India Today.

    10:17 (IST) 09 May 2018
    On the fence about watching Mahanati? Watch the trailer of the Savitri biopic

    10:12 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Manoj Kumar Manchu on Mahanati
    10:07 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Lakshmi Manchu on Mahanati

    Lakshmi Manchu wrote on Twitter: "Executing the life of a wonderful human & actress in a beautiful way is a challenge & y’all did best! Congratultions team #Mahanati! Special shout out to Swapna & Priyanka Dutt! May women continue to rule. @KeerthyOfficial @Samanthaprabhu2 @TheDeverakonda @dulQuer @themohanbabu"

    09:51 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Dhananjayan Govind on Mahanati
    09:46 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Nani on Mahanati
    09:45 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Vijay Deverakonda on Mahanati

    Vijay Deverakonda, who plays a journalist in Mahanti, posted on Twitter: "Watched #Mahanati Last night. What a life Savitri Garu had. And To Nag Ashwin and the team - take a bow. @KeerthyOfficial vere level killing - @Samanthaprabhu2 & @dulQuer super proud of your choices and my admiration! Cinema super hit - super hit kante oka super experience."

    09:43 (IST) 09 May 2018
    Keerthy Suresh on Mahanati

    Keerthy Suresh, who plays Savitri in Mahanati, tweeted: "The day has finally arrived. The rollercoaster ride of hard work, pain, passion, fights, anger, depression comes to an end. Above all, the ‘Love’ that we all have for this beautiful journey of my life, is an open chapter from today! Please bless us🙏 #Mahanatifromtoday"

    Mahanati is a biopic of late south Indian actress Savitri who ruled the industry for two decades during 50s and 60s. Apart from Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Devarakonda, the film also features cameo appearances by Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, Nani, Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj and Bramhanandam.

