Mahanati: Dulquer Salmaan says dubbing in Telugu is harder than preparing for exams

Actor Dulquer Salmaan seems to be burning the midnight oil to finish dubbing for his debut Telugu film Mahanati. The Malayalam actor, who is well-versed in spoken Tamil and Hindi, took to Twitter to say that dubbing his lines in Telugu has been harder than preparing for his exams. “Don’t think I’ve worked this hard for exams even !! Giving it my everything to dub in Telugu for the first time ! #NadigaiyarThilakam @MahanatiTheFilm,” he captioned a collage of his working stills from the dubbing studio.

Dulquer will be essaying the role of iconic movie star Gemini Ganesan in the biopic based on the life of legendary actor Savitri. Mahanati is also being made in Tamil as Nadigaiyar Thilagam. The film is an ambitious directorial venture of Nag Ashwin, who made an impressive debut with Yevade Subramanyam.

Actor Keerthy Suresh has played the lead role of Savitri, who left her footprint across the Indian film industry during her heydays.

The director has assembled a team of top actors for his second outing, including Dulquer, Keerthy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Devarakonda, along with Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame.

Samantha and Vijay play journalists who piece together the life’s journey of Savitri, who was the first woman superstar in the South Indian film industry.

The shooting was wrapped up a few weeks ago and the filmmakers have confirmed it will hit the screens on May 9.

Dulquer is currently part of many interesting projects in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. He recently announced that he will be working with Sonam Kapoor in the forthcoming film The Zoya Factor, which is based on a novel of the same name. He has already completed shooting his Bollywood film Karwaan opposite Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar.

He is currently shooting for Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadaithaal. The romantic flick is directed by Desingh Periyasamy and has Ritu Varma as its female lead.

