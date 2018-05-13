Mahanati box office report: Keerthy Suresh-Dulquer Salmaan film sets US box office aflame

Mahanati box office collection: Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh film has had a great start at the theatres. Mahanati box office collection: Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh film has had a great start at the theatres.

Mahanati, the biopic of veteran actor Savitri, opened to glorious reviews with a great start at the box office. Now the Keerthy Suresh- Dulquer Salmaan film has grossed more than one million US dollars. Reports also suggest that the film is continuing to get good footfalls and is likely to cross the USD 1.5 million mark soon.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Mahanati is the first film for Dulquer Salmaan to enter the million dollar club in the US box office. While it is the third film for Keerthy Suresh and Vijay Devarkonda to enter the club, it is the fourteenth film for Samantha Akkineni. Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Eega, Manam, A.. AA, Theri, Mersal are some of the earlier million-dollar-earning films of Samantha.

Mahanati is based on the life of legendary actor Savitri, whose work has a special place in the history of Indian cinema. She had acted in more than 260 films in various languages, including Telugu and Tamil. She also lived life on her own terms at a time when everybody believed a woman’s life is only confined to the four walls of her house.

The film’s lead cast Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Devarkonda have been getting rave reviews for their performances. From SS Rajamouli to Jr NTR, celebs have heaped praises on director Nag Ashwin and his cast. “Hearing the most wonderful things about # Mahanati! Overwhelmed and grateful! Thank you @nagashwin7 Swapna Priyanka and Ashwini Dutt garu for putting their faith in me. Lots of love to @KeerthyOfficial @Samanthaprabhu2 @TheDeverakonda Rajendra Prasad garu & the entire cast!,” tweeted Dulquer.

“Thanks to one and all for the incredible love towards #Mahanati ❤️😊🙏,” tweeted Keerthy Suresh. “Thankyou with all my heart for giving me the best summer I could ever ask for 🙏🙏 #Rangasthalam #Mahanati #IrumbuThirai HATRICK!! Officially the happiest girl in the world 🙏❤️ (sic),” Samantha shared a post on Twitter.

