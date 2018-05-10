Mahanati box office: Keerthy Suresh-Dulquer Salman film off to a good start

Mahanati box office: Starring Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda, Mahanati is a biopic on legendary actor Savitri. Mahanati box office: Starring Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda, Mahanati is a biopic on legendary actor Savitri.

Mahanati, the biopic of legendary actor Savitri, has opened to glowing responses giving the film a great start at the box office. Starring Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda and several others, the film has been appreciated for its performances and writing. Mahanati was released on Wednesday in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to trade tracker Ramesh Bala, the film has earned a gross of Rs 1.34 crore in the Nizam (Hyderabad) area. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film will release in other states on Friday.

Mahanati had also opened to strong numbers in the US box office. According to media reports, Mahanati has ‘already grossed $230k already in the US. It looks like, with the positive word of mouth, the film is likely to enter the one million club.’

Mahanati is based on the life of legendary actor Savitri, whose work has a special place in the history of Indian cinema. She has acted in more than 260 films in various languages, including Telugu and Tamil. She also lived life on her own terms at a time when everybody believed a woman’s life is only confined to the four walls of her house. The lead pair Keerthy and Dulquer have been receiving praises from all quarters. “@KeerthyOfficial’s portrayal of Savitri garu is one of the finest performances I’ve ever seen. It is not just imitating. She brought the legendary actress back to life. @dulQuer is absolutely fantastic. I am his fan now,” tweeted SS Rajamouli.

“Hearing the most wonderful things about #Mahanati! Overwhelmed and grateful! Thank you @nagashwin7 Swapna Priyanka and Ashwini Dutt garu for putting their faith in me. Lots of love to @KeerthyOfficial @Samanthaprabhu2 @TheDeverakonda Rajendra Prasad garu & the entire cast (sic),” tweeted Dulquer.

