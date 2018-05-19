Mahanati crosses the two million dollar mark at the US box office

Mahanati enters the list of films that crossed the two million mark at the United States box office. Mahanati enters the list of films that crossed the two million mark at the United States box office.

The biopic of yesteryear actor Savitri, Mahanati continued its robust run as it crossed the two million mark at the United States box office. According to tracker Ramesh Bala, ten other Tollywood films, apart from Mahanati, have crossed the two million mark at the US box office until now — the Baahubali franchise, Rangasthalam, Bharat Ane Nenu, Srimanthudu, AAA, Khaidi No 150, Fidaa, Agnyaathavaasi and Nannaku Prematho.

“We are proud to announce that #Mahanati has joined the elite $2 Million club in the USA and still going strong in more than 120 Locations. Kudos to #NagAshwin @KeerthyOfficial @SwapnaCinema @VyjayanthiFilms @Samanthaprabhu2,” said a tweet from the official handle of Nirvana Cinemas, the overseas distributor of Mahanati. According to another tweet, Mahanati has also entered into the top ten highest grossing Telugu films in the United States.

Mahanati, the biopic of legendary actor Savitri, has opened to glowing responses giving the film a great run at the box office. Starring Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda and several others, the film has been appreciated for its performances and writing. It has been directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi movies. The film was dubbed and released in Tamil as Nadigaiyar Thilagam.

Savitri had acted in more than 260 films in various languages, including Telugu and Tamil. Living a life that was an open book, Savitri’s life was never devoid of highs and lows. But the yesteryear actress’ penchant for acting and her prodigal talent shone through.

