Sunday, May 27, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Mahanati makers deny tax exemption: CM’s gesture means more than National Awards

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu offered to give Mahanati, on iconic actor Savitri's life, tax exemption in the state, but the film's producer Ashwini Dutt declined it.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Updated: May 27, 2018 7:55:53 pm
mahanati keerthy suresh Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu felicitated the team Mahanati along with Savitri’s daughter Vijaya Chamundeswari.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu offered to give Mahanati — on iconic actor Savitri’s life — tax exemption in the state, but the film’s producer Ashwini Dutt declined it. For the film’s team, the gesture itself was overwhelming.

Ashwini’s daughter Priyanka, a co-producer on Mahanati, said: “We feel so honoured. The chief minister had decorated his party office with our film’s posters and invited press and guests, and spoke so well. This means more than the National Awards for us.

“Chandrababu Naidu sir hardly watches movies. He loved Mahanati. He hosted a special screening for his cabinet and told them that they have so much to learn from Savitri garu’s life. He also kindly offered tax exemption for our film which my father declined because he thinks the government needs that tax for development in the state.”

Actor Keerthy Suresh, the leading lady of Mahanati, said she feels proud.

“Now I feel an added responsibility about my forthcoming projects. It’s wonderful to see two films about female heroes, Mahanati in Telugu-Tamil and Raazi in Hindi releasing the same week and doing well. Isn’t it wonderful to see women contribute to great Indian cinema?”

Mahanati is based on the life of legendary actor Savitri, whose work has a special place in the history of Indian cinema. She has acted in more than 260 films in various languages, including Telugu and Tamil.

Starring Keerthy Suresh as Savitri and Dulquer Salmaan as legendary Gemini Ganesan. Along with the lead stars, the film also starred Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda and several others in the pivotal roles. The film has been appreciated for its performances and writing. It has been directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi movies. The film was dubbed and released in Tamil as Nadigaiyar Thilagam.

The film that released earlier this month has minted 2 million dollars at the US box office till May 19.

