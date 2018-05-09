Mahanati actor Keerthy Suresh: Savitri’s children watched the film and they are really happy

Keerthy Suresh-starrer Mahanati has hit the screens today. Keerthy Suresh-starrer Mahanati has hit the screens today.

Much-awaited biopic Mahanati hit screens today. Keerthy Suresh, who plays Savitri in the biopic, is receiving praise from the audience and her contemporaries. The teasers and stills have already showcased the uncanny resemblance between Keerthy and Savitri in terms of looks. But there is more to the character which Keerthy revealed in a Facebook live before the release. Here are the excerpts:

How was it playing Savitri on-screen?

It was a travel, a journey, what not. I never realised that I was not myself at the shoot. It took a while to realise that. I don’t know if I am still out of it.

How do you plan to move out of it?

Why do I have to move? I like it like this.

You were initially scared to take up this character. How did you finally take the call to come on board?

Nag Ashwin, Swapna and Priyanka brainwashed me. That is when my tension started. They were really confident about me doing this. I thought if they were so confident, why can’t I be confident myself. So, I thought of giving it a chance.

How did you prep for the character?

I did talk to Vijaya garu (daughter of the legendary actor). She sent me a lot of pointers on the characteristics and mannerisms. Since the film is more about how Savitri was off-screen, I needed to know how she was as a person, a wife and a mother. She (daughter) did share a lot of points. Savitri garu used to play cricket and she loved to swim. So many such points. Many of these points matched with me. I would circle them and send back to Vijaya garu saying, ‘I do the same things.’ So, she would say I am blessed.

I think they (Savitri’s children) watched the film and they are really happy. She sent me a message that if ‘I would ever need the warmth of my mother, I would come to you’. What more do I need?

Tell us something about Dulquer Salmaan as Gemini Ganesan?

Dulquer is super chill. He is making his Telugu debut and for a hero to act in a different language, it is really big. To carry Gemini sir’s character is not easy. Through looks he is killing it, but there are shades of grey which I think he has portrayed in a beautiful way. His portion is terrific and our chemistry is looking really nice.

