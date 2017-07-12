LIE teaser: Nithiin and Arjun starrer looks like an intense battle set to entertain audience. Watch video

LIE teaser: Nithiin’s look in the upcoming film is unlike any that he has donned so far! LIE teaser: Nithiin’s look in the upcoming film is unlike any that he has donned so far!

Nithiin’s LIE teaser is here and it looks impressive. Also starring Arjun and Mega Akash, this film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and is being produced by Ram Achanta, Gopichand Achanta, Anil Sunkara under their banner 14 Reels Entertainment. The teaser of the film features Arjun, Nithin and an onslaught of intensive dialogues. There is a lot of reference to Mahabharata, the battle and how the hero of this movie is set to do something that probably even the Pandavas couldn’t do.

The movie that is extensively shot in USA has Nithin playing the lead role after his performance in the film A Aa. He is paired opposite Megha, who hasn’t made an appearance in the teaser. From the looks of it, the makers seem to be planning a thriller-revenge drama. The teaser looks captivating and has aimed to woo the audience with its racy music and stellar shots. The cinematography of the film is being handled by J. Yuvaraj, and the music for the movie is being composed by Mani Sharma.

Action star Arjun had joined the sets of the film in Los Angeles in April and he had received a warm virtual welcome from the team. In fact, Nithiin had tweeted, “Working with @akarjunofficial sir after 13 years n it still feels the same..nostalgic..welcome on board sir..” The action sequences in the film is touted to be hi-octane impressive series of punches and kicks.

The film is expected to release on August 11, and the film will lock horns with Bellakonda Srinivas’s film Jaya Janaki Nayaka also starring Rakul Preet in the lead role.

