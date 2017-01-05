Leader fever grips Tollywood as Rana Daggubati shares pic of his next political drama

Rana Daggubati in Ananthpur. (Source: Twitter) Rana Daggubati in Ananthpur. (Source: Twitter)

Rana Daggubati gave us the first sneak peek at the sets of his next, Leader. The film, a political drama, is an Independence Day release and is being shot in Ananthapur at present.

“Day 1 of the shoot in 2017 started yesterday in Ananthapur!! Thank you for the love!!” Rana took to Twitter to share the new along with the picture.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Under Teja’s direction, the film, tentatively named Nene Raju Nene Mantri, also stars Kajal Aggarwal playing the lead opposite to Rana. The film also has Sarrinodu fame Catherine Tresa, who played a politician in the Allu Arjun-starrer.

The team is currently shooting in Ananthpur and Rana can be seen campaigning in the photo. The choice of Ananthpur is not a coincidence as the place is a political hotbed. The regional parties there have been playing a blame-game since a long time because of the drought situation and farmers suicide.

The film will be bankrolled under the banner of Chitram Movie and will be presented by Suresh Productions.

Rana didn’t have a single release in 2016 and Rana is readying himself to recreate the Leader magic. Leader was Rana’s debut and a political themed film based on political chaos and vacuum after the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajashekar Reddy’s death. The actor shot to fame after the film turned out to be a huge hit at the Tollywood box office. In his 20 odd films, Leader and this film are the only subjects based on politics.

Rana has a busy year ahead as the star is gearing up for many big projects in 2017. He has the release of much-awaited Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion in which he will be playing the baddie Bhallaladeva. The actor is also busy with the shoot of bi-lingual war drama Ghazi. Rana is essaying the role of a naval officer in Ghazi. Rana is caught up with the shooting of a Tamil movie, Madai Thiranthu, too. All scheduled to release in 2017.

