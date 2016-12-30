Lawrence Raghava’s Shivalinga to release on January 26

Lawrence from Shivalinga Lawrence from Shivalinga

Choreographer-turned-actor Raghava Lawrence and Ritika Singh’s next bilingual horror flick Shivalinga is all set for a Republic Day release next year. Industry sources confirm that the film will release on January 26 and the film’s theatrical rights have also been acquired bu Trident Ravi of Across Films.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Joining the post-Sankranthi release list, the film will screen with Venkatesh’s Guru, which is also releasing on the same day. Shivalinga is be helmed by director P Vasu. The actor-director combination has earlier done horror films together. While Lawrence is known for his horror films Kanchana and Ganga, director P Vasu shot to fame after his blockbuster hit with Rajiinikanth and Jyothika, Chandramukhi.

“Kanchana was a big hit. Ganga was an even bigger hit. When I was thinking that I should do a bigger hit than Ganga, Vasu asked me to watch Shivalinga. I liked it a lot. I agreed to act in the movie. The story is the first hero of Shivalinga. Ritika Singh is the second hero. Shakthi Vasu is the third and I am the fourth hero. Ritika will get the kind of fame that Jyothika got after ‘Chandramukhi’. I was thrilled after watching her performance in the interval block. As for Vasu, I am happy to have acted under the direction of someone who has worked with my favourite hero Rajinikanth,” actor Lawrence had said during the film launch.

Director Vasu is ready to tap on his expertise of remaking Tamil-Telugu hit Chandramukhi from Kannada hit Aaptha Mitra. “Once again, a similar thing is happening after many years. Raghava Lawrence has acted in a more gutsy way than he did in Kanchana and Kanchana-2. Vadivelu and my son Shakthi Vasu are playing important roles in this movie,” the director had said.

