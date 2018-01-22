Largo Winch director to sue Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi team for plagiarism

Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi in copyright row Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi in copyright row

Trouble for Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi seems to be far from over. After being unanimously panned by the critics and fans alike, its makers are now facing allegation of stealing the plot from French film Largo Winch.

T-Series, which had the remake rights of director Jerome Salle’s 2008 film Largo Winch, had sent a legal notice to the makers of Agnyaathavaasi for alleged copyright violations. It seems like the filmmakers have reached a compromise with T-Series with a settlement. “(It’s) not enough,” Jerome said after watching the Telugu film in Paris.

“Screening at #LeBrady tonight. Great atmosphere thanks to the audience. I could‘ve loved the movie but unfortunately the plot was too familiar. #LargoWinch #Agnyaathavaasi (sic),” posted Jerome recently on his Twitter account and further expressed his unhappiness over the entire plagiarism controversy.

He said given that Agnyaathavaasi has been released worldwide, it was not enough just making a compromise with those who held remake rights.

“I’m afraid a settlement with T-series will not be enough. It’s not only about India. The movie #Agnyaathavaasi has been released worldwide yesterday,” he tweeted.

He also added that he has been contemplating to sue the Telugu filmmakers as he was not happy with the way they have been dealing with the problem. “Indian cinema has all the necessary talent and creativity for not having to plagiarize. And the silence from #Agnathavaasi team since one week is deafening. So let’s take action now. #LegalNotice (sic),” he added.

Even as the Agnyaathavaasi team have reached a settlement with T-Series, not following the due course in adopting a foreign film, including crediting the original filmmakers seems to be the bone of contention in the case.

Gone are the days when filmmakers used to get away with undermining copyright regulations. In this age, it is nearly impossible for them to rip-off from world cinema and keep it a secret from the audience and the original creators.

Agnyaathavaasi, which is directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has also performed poorly at the box office. Due to a huge pre-release hype, the distributors paid a large sum for the theatrical rights. However, following the release, the stakeholders are reportedly facing more than 50 percent loss at the box office.

