Krishnarjuna Yuddham trailer: Another commercial potboiler from the Nani stable

The trailer of Nani’s upcoming Krishnarjuna Yuddham was unveiled on Saturday, at the pre-release event held by the team. The two-minute video gives a brief sketch of the commercial potboiler, that Nani has in store for us. Two avatars, two love stories and the war the man wages to get his lady love — Krishnaarjuna Yuddham seems to have every single trope associated with commercial mainstream cinema. Except that we seem to have double servings with a different dressing.

The trailer re-introduces us to Krishna (Nani), a small-town stud, who seems to know his way around women. He falls in love with Ruksana Mir, an urbane, well-dressed woman, who seems indifferent to Krishna’s charms. They finally do fall in love and there is ensuant chaos that Krishna faces to get his lady love. A confident Ruksana says Krishna will cross any distance for her. Take the same thread and place it in Europe and you will get Arjun’s story. The trailer sees the casanova rockstar Arjun partying in yachts until he meets Anupama Parameswaran. “I feel she is made for me, or I am made for her, or both,” says a charmed Arjun. “How far will you go for me,” asks Anupama, in another hint at a troubled love story.

Watch the trailer:

After Arjun Reddy’s Carnatic based songs, Agnyaathathavasi’s Swagatham Krishna, another Keerthana pops up in Krishanarjuna Yuddham. The music director has used the famed Tyagaraja Kriti Nagumomu in a soundtrack that is perfectly tied to the visuals. Laced with humour and lots of action, we will have to wait for the film to see what’s new with this commercial package.

Krishnarjuna Yuddham is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, who has directed two films so far. Both his earlier films – Venkatadri Express and Express Raja – were hits at the box office. The Nani-starrer is said to be his biggest film yet. Krishnarjuna Yuddham is expected to hit the screens on April 12.

