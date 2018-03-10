Krishnarjuna Yuddham teaser: Nani plays a double role in this action comedy

Krishnarjuna Yuddham is expected to hit the screens on April 12. Krishnarjuna Yuddham is expected to hit the screens on April 12.

The teaser of Natural Star Nani’s next Krishnarjuna Yuddham was unveiled by the makers on Saturday. Nani plays Arjun, a musician who lives abroad, and Krishna, allegedly a ‘local’ guy. While the musician is a ladies’ man, Krishna is a tough guy from the lower rungs, who has a penchant for fights. Starring in two diametrically opposite roles, the teaser looks like the film will be a fun ride. Apart from Nani, the film also stars Anupama Parameswaran and Ruksana Mir as the female leads. As the title suggests, the story should follow the struggles the two characters face. The film has music by Hip Hop Tamizhaa Aadhi. Krishnarjuna Yuddham is expected to hit the screens on April 12. The film is said to have been shot extensively in Prague, Europe and Czech Republic.

Krishnarjuna Yuddham is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, who has directed two films so far. Both his earlier films – Venkatadri Express and Express Raja – were hits at the box office. The Nani starrer is said to be his biggest film yet.

Nani is currently basking in the success of his previous two films – Awe and Middle Class Abbayi. An experimental film with a huge star cast, Awe was also Nani’s first productional venture. The Natural Star lent his voice to a fish in the film which starred Kajal Agarwal, Nithya Menon and Regina Cassandra among others. The film was lauded by critics and found much acclaim from audiences as well.

