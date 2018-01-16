Krishnarjuna Yuddham: Nani’s Dhaari Choodu is a party song

Nani ‘s mass avatar in Krishnarjun Yuddham is going to entice the audience. Nani ‘s mass avatar in Krishnarjun Yuddham is going to entice the audience.

The first single from Tollywood star Nani’s upcoming film Krishnarjuna Yuddham is out. The song titled Dhaari Choodu is a party song. Not the Bollywood idea of a party song. This one is a true blue desi number composed by Hiphop Tamizha with percussion instruments. The folk number is sung by Penchal Das, who has also penned its lyrics.

The filmmakers recently shared the first posters of the upcoming film, in which Nani plays a double role. The first character was Krishna, a tough nut from a low working class. While we can’t make much out of the way Arjun looked. The leather jacket, cool shades and the headband suggest he has some interest in music.

Krishnarjuna Yuddham is helmed by director Merlapaka Gandhi, who has directed two films so far. Both the films of the director, Venkatadri Express and Express Raja, were well-received by critics and the fans at the box office. Actors Anupama Parameswaran and Rukshar Mir play the leading ladies in the film, which is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi for Shine Screens.

Krishnarjuna Yuddham, which is majorly shot in Prague, Europe and Czech Republic, is expected to hit the screens on April 12 this year, said reports.

Check out the song here:

Nani was last seen in Middle Class Abbayi (MCA), which released in December during Christmas holidays. While it did not manage to sweep the critics off their feet, it did manage to do well at the box office.

Nani also has a few interesting projects in the pipeline. And his second production venture Awe is also gearing up for release. He has lent his voice to a fish in the film, which boasts of an all-star cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba, Srinivas Avasarala among others. The film, which also features actor Ravi Teja in the voice cast, is set to release on February 2.

