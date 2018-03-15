Krishnarjuna Yuddham: Nani’s Urime Manase has an instant connect

Second single from Nani’s Krishnarjuna Yuddham is out Second single from Nani’s Krishnarjuna Yuddham is out

On Thursday, Tollywood star Nani released the second song from his upcoming film Krishnarjuna Yuddham. The track named “Urime Manase” is about a turbulent emotional state of a lover. The energy of the single is infectious and it instantly connects with the listener. Composer Hiphop Tamizha’s has scored the beats for its high-pitch rock music, and musician Raghu Dixit has beautifully sung to the lyrics of Sreejo.

The first track titled “Dhaari Choodu” from the upcoming film was a true blue desi number, in line with Krishna’s characterisation. And “Urime Manase” is for Krishna, who seems to have fallen hard for his romantic interest played by Anupama Parameswaran.

The teaser of Krishnarjuna Yuddham recently released to a positive response. Nani plays a double role – one of Arjun, a rockstar living in some exotic places of the world who is also a ladies’ man, and the other of Krishna, a local thug. The lifestyle of these two are poles apart but they seem to have one quality in common and that is they live their lives on their own terms.

Krishnarjuna Yuddham is helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi, who has directed two films so far. Both his films, Venkatadri Express and Express Raja, were well-received by the critics and fans at the box office. Rukshar Mir plays one of the leading ladies in the film, which is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi for Shine Screens banners.

Krishnarjuna Yuddham is majorly shot in Prague, Europe and Czech Republic, and is expected to hit the screens on April 12 this year.

Nani was last seen in Middle Class Abbayi (MCA), which released last December during Christmas holidays.

