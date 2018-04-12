Krishnarjuna Yuddham movie release LIVE UPDATES: Reviews, audience reaction and more

Krishnarjuna Yuddham stars Nani, Anupama Parameswaran and Rukshar Mir. Krishnarjuna Yuddham stars Nani, Anupama Parameswaran and Rukshar Mir.

This week’s big Telugu release is Nani, Anupama Parameswaran and Rukshar Mir starrer Krishnarjuna Yuddham. In the film, Nani will be seen in a double role as Arjun, a musician who lives abroad, and Krishna, a small-town stud. Krishnarjuna Yuddham is helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi, whose earlier films Venkatadri Express and Express Raja were hits at the box office.

Talking about Krishnarjuna Yuddham at a press meet, Nani said, “I am confident that the film will also be a huge hit. The way Merlapaka Gandhi has shaped up the film, it has raised our level of expectations. Every time the film was edited, I made sure that I was there. Watching it again and again was never boring to me. I enjoyed being a part of this film and I hope you all will also do.”

Follow all the live updates about Nani’s Krishnarjuna Yuddham: