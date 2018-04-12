Krishnarjuna Yuddham movie release LIVE UPDATES: Reviews, audience reaction and more

This week’s big Telugu release is Nani, Anupama Parameswaran and Rukshar Mir starrer Krishnarjuna Yuddham. In the film, Nani will be seen in a double role as Arjun, a musician who lives abroad, and Krishna, a small-town stud. Krishnarjuna Yuddham is helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi, whose earlier films Venkatadri Express and Express Raja were hits at the box office.
Talking about Krishnarjuna Yuddham at a press meet, Nani said, “I am confident that the film will also be a huge hit. The way Merlapaka Gandhi has shaped up the film, it has raised our level of expectations. Every time the film was edited, I made sure that I was there. Watching it again and again was never boring to me. I enjoyed being a part of this film and I hope you all will also do.”
Follow all the live updates about Nani’s Krishnarjuna Yuddham:
Highlights
Planning to watch Krishnarjuna Yuddham? Here are some reasons to watch the Nani starrer
1. The most important reason to watch Krishnarjuna Yudham is Nani. He is in terrific form. Nani ensures that his audience gets their money’s worth with his performance.
2. Going by the trailer, Krishnarjuna Yudham seems to offer a well-made 'masala' film to the audience. Given the expertise of director Merlapaka Gandhi, who delivered hits such as Venkatadri Express and Express Raja, we're convinced that it will be hard to find a dull moment in the film.
