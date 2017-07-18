Kin of Ravi Teja, Puri Jagannadh vouch for their innocence, suggest conspiracy

Telugu celebrities Ravi Teja and Puri Jagannadh named in drug probe Telugu celebrities Ravi Teja and Puri Jagannadh named in drug probe

The reputation of some of the biggest names in Telugu cinema is at stake after the Telangana Excise (Enforcement) Department summoned them for questioning in connection with a major drug racket. It was an absolute shocker when it was revealed director Puri Jagannadh and Ravi Teja were among the celebrities that have been served notice in the drug investigation.

However, the kin of these celebrities has come out in their support alleging a conspiracy against them. Ravi Teja’s mother Rajalakshmi, defending her son, said the actor was being framed like her other son Bharath Raju, who recently died in a road accident.

“My son is innocent. He is being targeted. He will appear before the special investigation team,” Rajalakshmi told India Today. “There is nothing to hide so we are not worried. But we are shattered that his name has been dragged in this entire episode. We will face it legally. Don’t know how his name was involved.”

Puri Jagannadh’s daughter Pavitra Pur has termed her dad’s possible involvement in the drug scandal as “stupid rumours.” “Just because my dad is a celebrity it doesn’t mean you can spread or believe in stupid rumours. He is a family person and before showing your finger at him, just think of his family and his reputation in the industry. He is a person who keeps running behind his goals. Being a director his brain is his investment and future, so he will never spoil his career with these habits,” she told Times of India.

However, Puri and Ravi Teja have not commented on the controversy yet.

As many as 12 celebrities were summoned by the SIT officials based on the information provided by the suspects held in the major drug bust that took place in Hyderabad on July 4. The officials will question these celebrities between July 19 and July 27. While Puri has been told to appear before the SIT on July 19, Ravi Teja should appear on July 2. However, according to reports, Puri may not be able to appear before the officials on the given date and his lawyer may request a date change.

