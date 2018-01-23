Kiara Advani, Vivek Oberoi and Prashant roped in for Ram Charan’s next

Ram Charan will soon begin shooting for this untitled Boyapati Seenu directorial. Ram Charan will soon begin shooting for this untitled Boyapati Seenu directorial.

Director Boyapati Sreenu has assembled a solid star cast for his next directorial outing with Tollywood star Ram Charan. Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Vivek Oberoi and popular Tamil actor Prashanth have been roped in to play important roles in the yet-to-be-titled film, which went on the floors just a few days ago.

The upcoming Ram Charan starrer marks Kiara’s second film in Telugu. Bharat Ane Nenu, starring actor Mahesh Babu in the titular role, will mark Kiara’s debut in Tollywood. Even as her first film is still in the making, she has bagged another lucrative role. She is, indeed, on a roll.

She was last seen in 2017 release Machine, however, the actor is known for her role in 2016 release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which she shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Vivek, meanwhile, will be playing the main antagonist. He was last seen in Ajith’s Vivegam, which also cast the Bollywood actor in a negative role. It was his debut film in Tamil. However, he is no stranger to the Telugu film audience, thanks to his two-part gangster-film Rakta Charitra, which was helmed by Ram Gopal Varma. His role in Boyapati’s film is said to be of a very powerful villain.

Tamil actor Prashanth has also been signed to play an important role in the film. He is currently shooting for Johnny, which is the official remake of Bollywood crime thriller Johnny Gaddaar, which came out in 2007.

The regular shooting of Boyapati’s film will begin as soon as Ram Charan completes his portions for upcoming revenge drama Rangasthalam. It is a period film which is set in 1985 and is being helmed by Sukumar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd