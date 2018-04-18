Kiara Advani on Bharat Ane Nenu: It made me more confident as an actor

Bharat Ane Nenu, starring Mahesh Babu, marks the debut of Kiara Advani. Bharat Ane Nenu, starring Mahesh Babu, marks the debut of Kiara Advani.

Actor Kiara Advani is all geared up and excited about her upcoming Telugu film Bharat Ane Nenu. The film, which also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, will mark the debut of the MS Dhoni actor in Tollywood. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor took to Twitter and had a #AskKiara session with her fans during which she was all praise for director Kortala Siva and actor Mahesh Babu.

In response to a fan’s question whether Bharat Ane Nenu was a pre-planned step for the actor to work in Tollywood, Kiara said that she connected with the script and followed her heart, “Followed my heart, didn’t have any plan. Connected with the script & I’m happy I went with my instinct as it’s been a wonderful journey, the experience has made me more confident as an actor & more comfortable with myself overcoming the language barrier!I have my #BAN team to thank.”

She said her best moment was at the audio launch event when Mahesh Babu gave her a compliment, “At the audio launch event, when Sir (Mahesh) said he’d like to work together again…” The actor continued to wish for a sequel so that she can work with the team once again, “Honestly, too good to be true that’s why I said at the audio launch as well I hope to work with Sir again, infact I hope our same #BAN team works together again maybe #BAN part 2.”

When a fan asked what is next for her in the Telugu film industry, the actor shared, “Working with Ram Charan next so looking forward to that.”

Bharat Ane Nenu, which is all set to release on April 20, has created a lot of hype with its teaser and trailer. While Kiara Advani plays the female lead, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar and Devaraj play important roles in the film.

