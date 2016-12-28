Khushboo Sundar to star in Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram’s next

Khushboo Sundar and Pawan Kalyan Khushboo Sundar and Pawan Kalyan

Returning to Tollywood after nine years, veteran Tamil actor Khushboo Sundar will be seen on screen with Telugu star Pawan Kalyan in his next. “OK..now for one more good news..I officially announce me doing a Telugu film after 9 long years..will be part of #Trivikram and Pawan’s prestigious project[sic],” the actor posted on Twitter.

The actor was last seen in a cameo role in Something Something in 2013. She is currently shooting for Oh Andha Natkal that is scheduled to release next year.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that Devdude Digi Vachina had been registered as the film’s title with the Film Chamber and its regular shoot will start next year after Pawan’s current projects are finished. The buzz is that actors Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel will be playing female leads opposite the star in the film.

Under Trivikram’s direction, the movie will be bankrolled by Harrika and Hassine Creations. The music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Trivikram and Pawan have earlier delivered blockbusters like Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi. In both the movies, there were two heroines who were paired opposite Pawa n. While Ileana D’Cruz and Parvathi Melton acted in Jalsa, Samantha and Pranitha Subhash were cast in Attarintiki Daredi. The duo is currently co-producing a film with Sudhakar Reddy starring Nithin and directed by Krishna Chaitanya.

Pawan is already busy with Dolly’s Katamarayudu, which is the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The movie will feature Pawan Kalyan as a faction leader. Simultaneously, he also booked a slot for Tamil remake of Vedalam under R T Neason for which the shooting will begin next year.

