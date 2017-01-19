Khaidi No 150 Vs Gautamiputra Satakarni box office: Chiranjeevi-starrer does twice as much business

Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satakarni box office figures Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satakarni box office figures

After achieving a major collection feat of crossing Rs 100 crore at Tollywood box office, Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 is still going strong. The film has grossed Rs 110.9 crore worldwide till date. Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni, on the other hand, crossed Rs 50 crore mark after a week’s run, raking in Rs 60 crore worldwide.

According to Andhra Box Office report, Khaidi No 150 grossed Rs 72.7 crore from just Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with record collections in Vizag, Rs 8.16 core, and in Cedad centres, Rs 10.82 crore. In Telugu states, the film hit more than 1400 screens on January 11.

The overseas numbers also show a strong grip on the market with total Rs 15.1 crore from the US box office till date and Rs 7.1 crore from the rest of the world.

These are sensational numbers for Chiranjeevi who is making a comeback in Tollywood after 10 years. Earlier, his film also broke Baahubali’s first-day record as the Chiranjeevi and V V Vinayak combo earned Rs 23.24 crore, leaving behind the Prabhas-Rajamouli film’s collection of Rs 22.4 crore.

Meanwhile, Gautamiputra Satakarni is sticking to a steady curve, collecting Rs 60 crore worldwide in the first week since it’s release on January 12. The film has grossed Rs 40 crore from the two Telugu-speaking states alone and Rs 10 crore at the US box office.

The numbers show that Chiranjeevi starrer emerged as a clear winner with close to double the numbers compared to Balakrishna’s Satakarni. In fact, it was a one-sided battle since Day 1 when Khaidi No 150 got an opening of Rs 35 crore, whereas GPSK collected about Rs 20 crore. But the GPSK figures remain career best for Balakrishna whose all-time hit till Satakarni — Legend — made Rs 40 crore at the box office worldwide.

