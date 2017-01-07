Khaidi No 150 trailer: Chiru rolls up his sleeves for another actioner

Khaidi No 150 trailer: Chiranjeevi is back Khaidi No 150 trailer: Chiranjeevi is back

Pogaru na ontlo untadi…Heroism na intlo untadi!!! Yes, this dialogue will set the mood for the next two minutes as you watch the first trailer of Khaidi No 150 in complete awe. Yes, Chiranjeevi is ready for the show!

The ‘Boss is not just Back’ but he is back with a bang with more ferocious looks and fights. Keeping up with the tone and temper of the trailer, we get the entire plot in these few moments.

Khaidi No 150 is based on the mass hero Chiru who is fighting against the corporate establishment trying to exploit the farmers through illicit land acquisitions. Of course, if you have watched Vijay’s Kaththi in Tamil, you will know about it already. However, Chiru in his rugged look rolling his sleeves and beating the hell out the goons with a rusted rod, is a reassurance that he is back. In fact, at one point he sits on a mound of bodies, which were knocked out of senses. The best part is, Chiranjeevi stuck to his signature storyline: fight against corruption!

Chiranjeevi from Khaidi No 150

More than his mass mien, it’s Chiranjeevi’s dance in the first few seconds that will blow your mind. If you closely observe for a couple of seconds, you can also find a few frames where he enchants a new move. He holds the buckles of his belt and shakes it for a groovy track. We just have to wait and watch whether this can replace the memories of his Veena hook step from Indra and Sixer step from Tagore.

Khaidi No 150’s grand pre-release is underway. The film is slated to open on January 11.

Under V V Vinayak’s direction, Khaidi No 150 is Chiranjeevi’s comeback and 150th film. It’s his first film after a hiatus of close to a decade.

Watch trailer here:

The film is a remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi starring Vijay. The much-awaited movie has Chiranjeevi playing the lead role and he will be seen romancing Kajal Aggarwal.

