Khaidi No 150: Five reasons to watch Chiranjeevi’s comeback film

The makers of Khaidi No 150 had held a grand pre-release event last week in Vijayawada as a consolation for cancelling the film’s audio release function. Except for Pawan Kalyan, all leading men in Chiranjeevi family and who’s who of Tollywood were present at the event and shared their excitement with the fans. The event was marked by emotions which were running high among the celebrities and the fans.

Everyone in the superstar’s family was visibly emotional as more than 50,000 fans gathered at Haailand theme park erupted in joy and excitement over the comeback film of their favourite actor. Well, it was, indeed, an overwhelming response and an indication that even after being away from the films for 10 years, Chiranjeevi’s star status amid Telugu movie fans remains unchallenged.

For every Telugu movie fan, the Sankranti festival has come early as Khaidi No 150 is all set to hit the screens worldwide on Wednesday. And we give you five reasons why we are excited about this film.

1) Star power:

In spite of Khaidi No 150 being a remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, the main reason for so much excitement and expectations around the film is the sheer star power of its leading man. One of the top most reasons for everyone to watch this movie will be Chiranjeevi.

2) Entertainer with a message:

Chiranjeevi, could not have asked for a better comeback film. Kaththi was an out-and-out commercial entertainer with a social message. This film is apt for Chiranjeevi on two counts: one, after 10 years the fans of the actor will get to see Chiranjeevi doing a lot of high-voltage action scenes and dance moves. Two, as a real life political leader, he can highlight one of the pressing social problems, farmers’ suicide, prevailing in the country with this film.

3) Director-actor combo:

Director VV Vinayak has mastered the art of commercial film-making in Tollywood and he has shown expertise in successfully handling remake films in the past. His 2003 film Tagore with Chiranjeevi in the lead role, which was a remake of another AR Murugadoss film Ramanaa, was a massive hit. He is said to understand the pulse of Chiranjeevi fans and show the actor to cater to the whims of his fans. Going by the trailer, he has seemingly lived up to the expectations.

4) Special cameos:

To add to the film’s already humongous star power, the filmmakers have roped in other onscreen heroes of Chiranjeevi family: Ram Charan Teja and Allu Arjun. While Chiranjeevi has appeared in cameos in several of Charan’s films, it is time for the son to return his father’s favour. He is also becoming a producer with Khaidi No 150. And Allu Arjun has also played a special cameo in this film. According to reports, it was Race Gurram actor’s wish to be part of the film, which was granted by Chiranjeevi.

5) The hook step:

Before Chiranjeevi gravitated away from the film business and submerged himself in politics, he had captivated his fans with his dancing skills. He is considered as one of the best dancers in Tollywood. Over the years, he has pushed the envelope in film dancing, with performances that can give the young actors run for their money. In almost all his films, the actor has performed a hook step that becomes a trendsetter. And we expect no less from Khaidi No 150.

