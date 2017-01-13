Khaidi No 150 day 2 box office collection: Chiranjeevi film joins Rs 50-crore club

Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 box office collection break Baahubali record too Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 box office collection break Baahubali record too

Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 is creating history as it becomes the fastest Tollywood film to earn Rs 50 crore and its US numbers inch towards $1.5-million mark. According to the latest figures, the film has minted close to Rs 30 crore in Andhra and Telangana regions alone and over Rs 9 crore in the US markets taking the numbers to Rs 50.5 crore worldwide. The film has hit more than 1400 screens in both the Telugu speaking states on Wednesday.

“Telugu film #KhaidiNo150 is heading towards $ 1.5 mn in USA… Tue $ 1,275,497, Wed $ 156,094. Total: $ 1,431,591 [₹ 9.74 cr]. @Rentrak,” posted trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday giving the late evening numbers.

Khaidi No 150 had garnered $615,000 at the US box office in advance booking, even before it opened in theatres. “Without a single show screened Boss broke all records (non-Baahubali) $615k till 4 pm EST #BOSSISBACK with a bang,” Classics Entertainment, the company which is distributing the Chiranjeevi-starrer in the US, had tweeted.

Earlier, the numbers also broke Baahubali’s first-day record as the Chiranjeevi and V V Vinayak combo earned Rs 23.24 crore, leaving behind the Prabhas-Rajamouli film’s collection of Rs 22.4 crore.

The numbers suggest audience has accepted and appreciated Chiranjeevi’s comeback, who returned to the silver screen after a hiatus of 10 years. Meanwhile, Khaidi No 150 is way ahead of its competitor, Nandmuri Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni, which made only $0.3 million at the US box office on Day 1.

