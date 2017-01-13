Khaidi No 150: Pirates caught in Telangana’s Nalgonda district

Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 pirates caught Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 pirates caught

A 16-year-old youth and his cousin were nabbed by police for illicitly recording Khaidi No 150 film in a theatre in Chittyala, of Nalgonda district, on Friday.

“After the film chamber officials alerted us that the youth was trying to sell the video online that was recorded on a cell phone on January 11, we formed a team to arrest the culprit. His accomplice Pala Sivakumar was also taken into custody for abetting in the crime,” said Nalgonda Sub-Divisional officer in a statement.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The main culprit was nabbed after the film chamber officials found out that he recorded the film using his cell phone in the morning show on Wednesday in Chittyala’s Srujana theatre. The youth contacted his relative Sivakumar on Friday, took his bank account details and attempted to sell the video online before being caught by the special police team, added the official.

A case was also filed by the police on the two in relation to the crime.

Konidela Productions, which bankrolled Khaidi No 150, thanked the officials and said in a statement that the same person was the mastermind behind the leak of Ram Charan’s Dhruva film too, which was released in December last year. The company also added that the pirates were attempting to create torrent files online to be shared and downloaded.

Khaidi No 150 is Chiranjeevi’s comeback and 150th film that was released on January 11 ahead of Sankranthi. The film was a huge anticipation for fans as it marked the Megastar’s re-entry into Tollywood after 10 years.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd