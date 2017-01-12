Khaidi No 150 celebs review: Tollywood hail Chiranjeevi’s comeback film

Khaidi No. 150 celebs review: Chiranjeevi and his film has managed to impress the audience and celebrities alike with his dancing skills and charisma. Khaidi No. 150 celebs review: Chiranjeevi and his film has managed to impress the audience and celebrities alike with his dancing skills and charisma.

Mega Star Chiranjeevi could not have asked for a better response for his comeback on the big screen after a gap of 10 years. His Sankranti release Khaidi No 150, which has opened to terrific response across the world from the fans, is also receiving raving reviews from the Tollywood celebrities.

The 61-year-old Telugu star has managed to impress the audience and celebrities alike with his dancing skills and charisma, which is undying. Baahubali series director SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to express his excitement over the release of Chiranjeevi film and congratulated Ram Charan, for a “record-breaking debut” as a producer.

“Boss is Back!!! Chiranjeevi garu thanks for coming back..missed you for 10 years…Congratulations Charan on a record-breaking debut as a producer..Vinay garu..kummesaaranthe..None could have handled this project better than you. Team KN150…Have a blast, (Sic),” Rajamouli said in a series of tweets.

Actor Allu Arjun, who gave an electrifying speech at the pre-release event of Khaidi No 150 last week in Vijayawada, also took to Twitter reacting to the film’s release. “Ammadu! Let’s do Records Kummudu! (Sic),” he posted on his Twitter page, while sharing the film poster, which was criticised by director Ram Gopal Varma as ‘height of narcissism’. Along with his wife Sneha, Allu watched Khaidi No 150 at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning along with other fans.

Actor Allu Sirish, who was shooting in Palakkad for his Malayalam debut 1971- Beyond Borders, flew back to Hyderabad to watch the film amid all the fan frenzy. “Back to Hyd & just watched #KhaidiNo150. Charisma, grace, comedy, fights, dialog : One man show by Boss. Welcome back, Megastar!,” he tweeted. “MEGA SURGICAL STRIKE!”

Actor Varun Tej tweeted,”Boss picked up where he left us all in 2007 with a BANG!! Was like a dream to see him dance as always! RETURN OF THE UNDISPUTED KING! #BOSS.’

“Boss is back n how loved #Khaidi150 ! #Chiranjeevi sirs magic is evergreen ! Blockbusterrrrrrr #ramcharan,” tweeted actor Rakul Preet.

Boss is Back!!!

Chiranjeevi garu thanks for coming back..missed you for 10 years…Congratulations Charan on a record breaking debut as a — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 11, 2017

Producer..Vinay garu..kummesaaranthe..None could have handled this project better than you. Team KN150…Have a blast…👍👍 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 11, 2017

Back to Hyd & just watched #KhaidiNo150. Charisma, grace, comedy, fights, dialog : One man show by Boss. Welcome back, Megastar! — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) January 12, 2017

Records have been broken and will keep breaking. The first time we see the re launch of a superstar. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #starpower #MegaStarChiranjeevi — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) January 11, 2017

Just saw #KhaidiNo150 Chiru chimpified. What a powerful msg w commercial elements. #ramcharan as a producer made us proud. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) January 11, 2017

Boss is back n how 😃😃😃 loved #Khaidi150 ! #Chiranjeevi sirs magic is evergreen ! Blockbusterrrrrrr #ramcharan . 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) January 11, 2017

Dear Chiranjeevi garu,wishing you all the best for your #KhaidiNo150 . May it become your all-time blockbuster!!!#MegaStarChiranjeevi — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 10, 2017

Wishing my good friend and colleague Chiranjeevi the best for his movie #KhaidiNo150 — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) January 11, 2017

Khaidi No 150 is the remake of the Tamil super hit film Kaththi, directed by AR Murugadoss with Vijay in the lead role.

